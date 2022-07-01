TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TANNI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 18,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00.

Get TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.