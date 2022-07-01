Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $92.89

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.89 ($1.14) and traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.08). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 90 ($1.10), with a volume of 28,133 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 91.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 92.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £184.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34.
About Tribal Group (LON:TRB)
Read More
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Tribal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.