Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $92.89

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.89 ($1.14) and traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.08). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 90 ($1.10), with a volume of 28,133 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 91.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 92.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £184.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34.

About Tribal Group (LON:TRB)

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, other Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES). The SIS segment offers software, and maintenance and support services; and deploys and configures software solutions, asset management, and information managed services for its customers.

