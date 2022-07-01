Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $1,807,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 1.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

