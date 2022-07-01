Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Short Interest Update

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the May 31st total of 3,210,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TCN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $15.75 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities upgraded Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $138.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

