Trinity Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 898,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,554,000 after buying an additional 64,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $992,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.82 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

