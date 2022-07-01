Trinity Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,183 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 553,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,913,000 after acquiring an additional 67,941 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 554,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,944,000 after acquiring an additional 61,419 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 96,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,428 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $44.17 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average of $50.76.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

