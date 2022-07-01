TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. TriState Capital has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25.
TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.48 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.05%. On average, analysts forecast that TriState Capital will post 2 EPS for the current year.
TriState Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.
