TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. TriState Capital has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.48 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.05%. On average, analysts forecast that TriState Capital will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 104,700 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 353,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 102,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 49,171 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,615,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriState Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

