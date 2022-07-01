True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$6.75

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.75 price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of TSE TNT.UN opened at C$6.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$560.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97. True North Commercial REIT has a 12-month low of C$5.91 and a 12-month high of C$7.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.29%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

