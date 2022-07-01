TrueFi (TRU) Achieves Market Cap of $34.56 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $34.56 million and $10.32 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for $0.0629 or 0.00000329 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueFi Coin Profile

TRU is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

