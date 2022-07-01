Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $1.22 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in Accenture by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 5,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in Accenture by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.03.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $280.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,532. Accenture plc has a one year low of $268.17 and a one year high of $417.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

