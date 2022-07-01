Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.80. 44,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,940,591. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.37. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.