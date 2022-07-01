Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $16.72 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises 1.8% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $16,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373,594 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,267 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,161,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.81. 76,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,240,032. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,674 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $244,908.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

