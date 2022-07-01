Trust Co. of Virginia VA Increases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $6,753,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 104,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,611,000 after acquiring an additional 41,365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOC. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.80.

NOC traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $478.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,623. The company has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $492.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.57.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

