Trust Co. of Virginia VA Purchases Shares of 164,945 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 164,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,507,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in FOX by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC increased its position in FOX by 287.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOXA traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $32.63. 38,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,112. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.82. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $31.33 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on FOX in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Vertical Research raised FOX to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

