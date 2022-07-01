Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 705 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,915,266. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.46 and its 200-day moving average is $196.66.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.