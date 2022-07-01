Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 27.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS.

TNP stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 39,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 167.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 157.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 32.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

