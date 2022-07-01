TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Down 53.8% in June

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TSR by 304.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TSR by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TSR by 215.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 50,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TSR by 29.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSRI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.45. 1,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,038. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21. TSR has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80.

TSR ( NASDAQ:TSRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.38 million during the quarter. TSR had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 59.26%.

TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.

