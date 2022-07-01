TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $212.22

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 212.22 ($2.60) and traded as low as GBX 177 ($2.17). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 178.40 ($2.19), with a volume of 34,286 shares.

TTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.99) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.31) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.44) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 287 ($3.52).

Get TT Electronics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 187.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 211.72. The company has a market capitalization of £297.35 million and a PE ratio of 24.36.

In related news, insider Warren Tucker sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.49), for a total value of £76,125 ($93,393.45).

TT Electronics Company Profile (LON:TTG)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.