UBS Group Cuts EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Price Target to €167.00

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2022

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOYGet Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from €173.00 ($184.04) to €167.00 ($177.66) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESLOY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($207.45) to €190.00 ($202.13) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Shares of ESLOY opened at $74.83 on Monday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $69.32 and a 1-year high of $110.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.19.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

Analyst Recommendations for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

