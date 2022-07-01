UBS Group Cuts EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Price Target to €167.00

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from €173.00 ($184.04) to €167.00 ($177.66) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESLOY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($207.45) to €190.00 ($202.13) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Shares of ESLOY opened at $74.83 on Monday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $69.32 and a 1-year high of $110.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.19.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

