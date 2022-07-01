UBS Group Lowers Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $13.00.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Farfetch stock opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47. Farfetch has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 3.14.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.27 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 4,205,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,593,000 after acquiring an additional 792,507 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Farfetch by 33.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 170,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 43,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Farfetch by 22.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in Farfetch by 15.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 54,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

