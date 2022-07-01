UBS Group Trims Savills (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Target Price to GBX 1,075

Savills (OTCMKTS:SVLPF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from GBX 1,450 ($17.79) to GBX 1,075 ($13.19) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SVLPF opened at $13.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30. Savills has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $15.20.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

