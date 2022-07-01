UBS Group Trims Savills (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Target Price to GBX 1,075

Savills (OTCMKTS:SVLPF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from GBX 1,450 ($17.79) to GBX 1,075 ($13.19) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:SVLPF opened at $13.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30. Savills has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $15.20.
About Savills
