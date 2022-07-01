Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

NYSE:UGP opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 24.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

