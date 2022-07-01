Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

NYSE:UGP opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 26.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 220,678 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 47.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 418,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 134,664 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 247,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 23.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 195,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 37,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 63.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 155,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 60,562 shares in the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

