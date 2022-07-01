Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the May 31st total of 138,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,036,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS UATG opened at $0.00 on Friday. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.
Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
