Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the May 31st total of 138,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,036,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UATG opened at $0.00 on Friday. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc operates as a green technology development, fabrication, and commercialization company. The company develops and manufactures equipment, products, and systems to global remediation projects. Its technologies include power generation, oil and sand processing, oil shale processing, inland and salt water oil spill remediation, water remediation, water desalinization and medical waste remediation, and e-waste remediation.

