Umbrella Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $182,504.00 (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $182,504.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011394 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

