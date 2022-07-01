Unification Reaches Market Cap of $562,836.84 (FUND)

Unification (FUND) traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Unification has a total market cap of $562,836.84 and $123,799.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unification coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unification has traded up 67.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unification Profile

Unification (CRYPTO:FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official website is unification.com . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

