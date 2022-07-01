UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.61 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. UniFirst updated its FY22 guidance to $6.65-6.85 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $6.65-$6.85 EPS.

NYSE UNF opened at $172.18 on Friday. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $154.72 and a 12 month high of $236.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 4.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 9.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in UniFirst by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UniFirst by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

