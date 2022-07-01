Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,499 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $213.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.56 and its 200 day moving average is $240.59.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.82.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

