Uniswap Hits Market Capitalization of $3.61 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Uniswap coin can now be bought for approximately $4.91 or 0.00025218 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.61 billion and $134.94 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000238 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 734,135,451 coins. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.