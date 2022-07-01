Uniti Group Limited (ASX:UWL) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.11

Uniti Group Limited (ASX:UWL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.52, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.65.
Uniti Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
