Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. Unity Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

