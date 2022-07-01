Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Universal Health Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.60-$10.40 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Universal Health Services to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Universal Health Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.38.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of UHS stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $98.89 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after buying an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.