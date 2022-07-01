Urus (URUS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $222,855.00

Urus (URUS) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One Urus coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Urus has traded flat against the dollar. Urus has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,308.73 or 1.00018568 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

Urus (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

