Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $70.79

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $70.79 and traded as low as $68.92. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $69.36, with a volume of 15,164,729 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average of $70.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

