Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Down 4.4%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.71 and last traded at $21.71. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 40,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.51 million. Research analysts predict that Valneva SE will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Valneva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Valneva in the first quarter valued at $858,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valneva in the fourth quarter valued at $3,369,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

