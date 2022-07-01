Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,952,000 after purchasing an additional 188,783 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,150,000 after acquiring an additional 34,466 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,811,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,122,000 after acquiring an additional 63,077 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,149,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,204,000 after acquiring an additional 36,645 shares during the period.

VIG traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,484. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.98.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

