Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 53,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the period. OLIO Financial Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 263.8% in the first quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 21,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 15,435 shares during the period. Finally, RS Crum Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 73,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,550,715. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

