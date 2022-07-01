Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 603,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,981 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $67,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,226,000 after buying an additional 5,193,866 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 858,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,214,000 after buying an additional 397,287 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,601,000. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,969,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,313,000 after purchasing an additional 250,197 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.59. The company had a trading volume of 16,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,665. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.03. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66.

