Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by OLIO Financial Planning

OLIO Financial Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 8.0% of OLIO Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,188,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,305,000 after buying an additional 51,623 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 325.1% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $78.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

