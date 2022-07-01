Vanguard Materials Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VAW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $157.21

Vanguard Materials Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $157.21 and last traded at $157.23, with a volume of 39755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $160.21.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,862,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,497,000 after acquiring an additional 25,508 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,264,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,472,000 after acquiring an additional 57,050 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,786,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,848,000 after acquiring an additional 23,989 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 333,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

