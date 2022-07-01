Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.69 Per Share

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.685 per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $52.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

