Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Retirement Capital Strategies

Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,965 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 17.2% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $346.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $367.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

