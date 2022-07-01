Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Lowered by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $346.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $367.02 and its 200-day moving average is $396.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

