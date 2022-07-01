Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Up 0.6%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.95 and last traded at $74.94. 3,896,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 7,798,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.51.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.49.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.