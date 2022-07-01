Vanilla Network Achieves Market Cap of $532,218.59 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $532,218.59 and approximately $3,063.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00004558 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00173670 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.15 or 0.01521187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00092279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00014958 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars.

