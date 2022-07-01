Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $44.00

Shares of Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 43.50 ($0.53), with a volume of 2000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.55).
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 62.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.72 million and a P/E ratio of -9.59.
Various Eateries Company Profile (LON:VARE)
