Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $44.00

Shares of Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 43.50 ($0.53), with a volume of 2000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.55).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 62.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.72 million and a P/E ratio of -9.59.

Various Eateries Company Profile

Various Eateries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Restaurant and Hotel. The company operates two brands across 13 locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, café, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

