VeChain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $113.11 Million (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. VeChain has a market cap of $1.63 billion and $113.11 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VeChain has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000085 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00016525 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

