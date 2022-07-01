Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Lannebo Fonder AB

Lannebo Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for approximately 2.2% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $15,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.25. 7,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,907. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.37 and a 200-day moving average of $206.07. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.04 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,371 shares of company stock worth $7,106,306 over the last three months. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.68.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

