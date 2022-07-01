Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $921.20 million-$958.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $943.64 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verint Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Verint Systems to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

VRNT opened at $42.20 on Friday. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $39.83 and a 12 month high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -384.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.71.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.52 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Reid French, Jr. acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.70 per share, for a total transaction of $247,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,514 shares in the company, valued at $395,987.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Egan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $415,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,254.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,094,041 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 39,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 735,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter.

About Verint Systems (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.