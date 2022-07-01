Versarien (OTC:VRSRF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Versarien plc (OTC:VRSRF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 4,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 9,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23.

Versarien Company Profile (OTC:VRSRF)

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

